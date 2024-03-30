Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan is allotting electoral symbols to candidates contesting by-elections for 23 national and provincial assembly seats, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The commission has completed the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by the candidates.

The polling for by-elections, scheduled for April 21, will cover six national assemblies and 17 provincial assemblies, ARY News reported.

The electoral body will hold elections on six National Assembly seats, two seats each in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan assemblies, and 12 vacant seats in the Punjab Assembly.

According to ARY News, People's Party's Aseefa Bhutto Zardari returned unopposed to the National Assembly seat of Nawabshah, which was vacated after Asif Ali Zardari's election as the President of Pakistan

The election commission announced its schedule of by elections on vacant assemblies' seats across the country on March 13.

On March 29, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) hinted at postponing Senate elections if the provincial assembly speaker keeps on dragging his feet on administering the oath to MPAs elected on reserved seats amid the controversy over a delay in the oath-taking of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members, Dawn reported. (ANI)

