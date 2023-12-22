Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday revised the schedule for the general election, which is slated to be held on February 8 next year, by extending the date of submission of nomination papers by two days, ARY News reported.

The top polling body announced that the nomination papers can now be submitted by December 24.

On December 24, the preliminary list of candidates will be released following the submission of nomination papers.

From December 25-30, the returning officers will examine the candidates. On the other hand, the election is scheduled for February 8, 2024, according to ARY News.

It is important to note that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wrote the ECP Chief yesterday, demanding a two-day extension on the deadline for nomination papers.

The Election Commission has previously been asked to extend the deadline for nomination paper submissions by MQM Pakistan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

As per the election schedule issued earlier by the electoral body, nomination were supposed to be filed with respective returning officers by the candidates on December 20-22. (ANI)

