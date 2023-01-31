By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Calling the handover of Israel's Haifa Port by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani as an "element of a long string of future cooperation in the economic field", Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon added it is a symbol of trust between the people of two countries.

"The Haifa port is a strategic port for Israel. We're really depositing it in the hands of an important Indian company like Adani. It's a symbol of trust between our people. I hope that this investment will be just the opening element of a long string of future cooperation in the economic field," the Israeli envoy said.

A special ceremony was organized in Israel to celebrate the takeover of Haifa Port by the Adani Group earlier today.

Highlighting the close historical ties that the two countries share, the envoy stated that the ceremony was special as the two countries completed 30 years of full diplomatic relations. "This is another bridge between our two ancient civilizations, which will boost regional connectivity and increase trade opportunities in the region. It also highlights our close historical ties, as Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives to liberate Haifa during the First World War. The ceremony was also special as it coincided with our countries completing 30 years of full diplomatic relations. We hope to see more such partnerships and collaborations take place between our business communities in future," the envoy stated.

After the handing-over ceremony, Gautam Adani said that the Abraham Accords will be a game changer for the Mediterranean Sea logistics. He also assured that Adani Gadot will transform Haifa Port into a landmark for all to admire.

"Privileged to meet with @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on this momentous day as the Port of Haifa is handed over to the Adani Group. The Abraham Accords will be a game changer for the Mediterranean sea logistics. Adani Gadot set to transform Haifa Port into a landmark for all to admire," tweeted Gautam Adani.

On the International Day of commemoration in memory of victims of the holocaust marked here, the Israeli envoy said that the message of tolerance has to go everywhere, also in countries that did not suffer from the Holocaust.

"Learning about the Holocaust is a universal message to the world of tolerance, to the different, to the weak. I think this is the message that is coming out of The International Holocaust Remembrance Day," he said.

"Jews for 2,000 years have been living in India and antisemitism is not even a word that is known here in India. We think that the message of tolerance has to go everywhere, also in countries that did not suffer from the Holocaust," he added. (ANI)

