Washington DC [USA], March 3 (ANI): Tesla CEO and Head of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk and United States President Donald Trump reached the White House late on Sunday night (local time). Musk accompanied by his mother Maye were earlier guests of the President at his estate in Mar-a-Lago Florida.

Elon Musk accompanied the President aboard the Presidential helicopter on his return to the White House. His son X and his mother were also seen alighting from the helicopter. As he got off the chopper Musk carried his son on his shoulders while they both waved to the media.

Earlier, when Elon's son visited the white house, it caused the President to remove the iconic Resolute Desk from the Oval office. The New York Post had reported then, that President Trump ordered the iconic Resolute Desk removed from the Oval Office for refurbishment after Elon Musk's 4-year-old son, X, appeared to pick his nose and rub the desk on live TV last week.

Musk junior whose full name is X AE A-12, fidgeted, babbled and, at times, wandered around when he appeared in the Oval Office with his father and Trump during a joint Question and Answer session about the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the New York Post reported.

Earlier, on March 1, Musk welcomed his 14th child, this time with partner Shivon Zilis, as they celebrated the arrival of their fourth child together. Zilis took to her X account to announce the birth of their fourth child, 'Seldon Lycurgus'. However, she did not reveal when the baby was born.

In her post, she wrote, "Discussed with Elon, and in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son, Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

Musk responded to her post with a simple red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, during President Trump's first Cabinet Meeting on February 27, Musk said he was a "tech support," and donned a T-Shirt that said 'tech support' and a cap that said 'Make America Great Again', a tagline used by Republicans.

As he first stood up to speak, Musk said he was "tech support" and said DOGE was doing lots of work to "fix the government computer systems." He later added that he had received "a lot of death threats," over the work he has been doing, which has involved hundreds of people losing their jobs, CNN reported. (ANI)

