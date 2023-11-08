By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Days after India abstained from voting on a Jordan-led resolution in the United Nations that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Jordanian envoy to India said that each country takes its own stand according to their interest.

Ambassador Mohamed Salam Jameel A.F. El-Kayed said that his country respects India's decision and will not interfere in it. The envoy also stated Amman's stance in this conflict and added that it "is very clear" that Jordan calls for a 'ceasefire'.

"It is India's decision. We respect that. We don't interfere in that. India has decided to abstain from that resolution. And it's up to India. We don't interfere. Each country takes its own stand according to its interests," Mohamed Salam Jameel A.F. El-Kayed told ANI in an interview.

"Jordan's position is very clear for everybody. We call stopping the war right away. We call for a ceasefire to be put on to save the civilian casualties. We also stand for releasing all hostages. That's the Jordanian position that has been articulated by His Majesty King Abdullah II...and to stop the bombing of the civilian people. We've seen over 10,000 people have been killed, including children, women, elderly. So we need this war to be stopped right away...", the envoy said.

Last month, India abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on a Jordan-led resolution that had no mention of Hamas in it. The resolution sought a ceasefire in Gaza and "unhindered" humanitarian access to the war-ravaged region.

The Jordan-drafted resolution titled 'Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations' was adopted with 120 nations voting in its favour, 14 against it and 45 abstaining. India, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK abstained from voting.

Speaking further on the conversation between New Delhi and Amman, the Jordanian envoy stated that India is an emerging power and that it can play a role in that situation in order to solve the problem.

"Yes, the conversation took place and the Honorable Prime Minister has talked to His Majesty about so many issues, of course, security and arrangements and humanitarian aid as well. In this regard, India is an emerging power in the world & is getting involved in many international issues and has already sent aid", said the envoy.

"I think India can play a role in that situation in order to solve the problem and to save the lives of people who are killed there", he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier held a crucial telephonic conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan to address the escalating situation between Israel and Hamas. The leaders shared their concerns over terrorism, and the loss of civilian lives in the war.

Both leaders underscored the need for concerted efforts to achieve an early resolution to the security and humanitarian challenges that have arisen as a result of the war.

"Spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan. Exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. Concerted efforts needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation," posted PM Modi on X.

Since the war broke out last month, several countries,including Jordan, have recalled their ambassadors to Israel.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the Jordanian ambassador would only return to Tel Aviv if Israel halted its war on the enclave and ended "the humanitarian crisis it has caused".

"We've submitted the resolution for the General assembly... We withdrew our ambassador from there. It was a clear sign that we condemn all this bombardment and all this killing of young and children and actually the Palestinian nation as a whole", said the envoy.

On Monday, Jordan's King Abdullah II said that his country's air force had airdropped "urgent medical aid" to a field hospital operated by the kingdom in Gaza Strip. The Jordanian envoy, while mentioning this said that his "country cannot stay silent".

In a post on social media, the king said it was "our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza."

"The Israeli forces are bombarding hospitals, schools, everything. So, Jordan cannot stay silent. Yesterday Royal Force Aircraft dropped aid to the Jordanian Hospital, field Hospital. It was the first country to do so. And this is a clear message about Jordan's position toward this war and this genocide that is going on in the Gaza Strip," added the envoy.

When asked what role Jordan can play in resolving the conflict and what repercussions the conflict have on the West Asia region, the envoy 'hoped that no spillover or repercussion will happen' and that Jordan has always 'tried to push peace process'.

"We support two-state solution. Because we think that Palestinians deserve to have their own state", said the envoy.

"Jordan has always tried to push peace process. Always have a Good Diplomatic relations with everybody. Trying fo help Palestinians . Jordan is major a player in that arena", he added.

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said it has killed one of the top figures in Hamas's weapons manufacturing apparatus in an overnight airstrike.

The military and Shin Bet have called Muhsin Abu Zina "one of the leaders of weapons production" for Hamas, who specialised in manufacturing "strategic weapons and rockets," according to a Times of Israel report.

The IDF has called him the head of Hamas's "industries and weaponry" division.

Taking to X, Israeli Defence Forces stated, "IDF fighters continue to operate deep in the Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists and directing aircraft to attack terrorist infrastructure. An IDF fighter jet, guided by the intelligence of the Shin Bet and Amman, destroyed the Abu Zina warehouse, which served as the head of the Industries and Weapons Department at the Hamas production headquarters." (ANI)

