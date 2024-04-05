Mafraq [Jordan], April 5 (ANI/WAM): The Emirati-Jordanian camp for Syrian refugees in Mrajeeb Al Fhood hosted an Iftar for 200 families of Syrians and underprivileged Jordanian families.

Hassan Salem Al-Qaidi, Head of the Emirati Relief Team in Jordan, said the Iftar was held under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Amman.

Al-Qaidi mentioned that the Iftar coincided with World Orphans Day, intending to bring joy to orphans' hearts during Ramadan, adding that Iftar meals were distributed both inside and outside the camp.

From the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Emirati relief team has been actively involved in charitable endeavours in Jordan. (ANI/WAM)

