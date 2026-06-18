World News | Enforced Disappearances Persist in Balochistan as VBMP Protest Marks 6,196 Days

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 18 (ANI): The issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan remains unresolved as families of missing persons and human rights activists continue their long-running protest outside the Quetta Press Club. The demonstration entered its 6,196th consecutive day, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the protest camp, organised by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), was led by activist Niaz Mohammad. Participants and visitors expressed solidarity with affected families and urged Pakistani authorities to ensure that all detainees are presented before courts in accordance with legal procedures.

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The protesters reiterated their demand for transparency and accountability regarding individuals allegedly taken into custody by security forces. Meanwhile, another case of alleged enforced disappearance surfaced in Kech district.

Local sources stated that 26-year-old Kambar Hamza, son of Master Hamza, was taken from his residence in the Asiaabad area of Tump during an early morning raid on June 12. Witnesses claimed that Pakistani security personnel detained him at approximately 3:30 am. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown.

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In a separate incident, two previously missing individuals reportedly returned home after being released. Family members stated that Obaidullah, son of Muhammad Yaqoob, was freed after spending 12 days in custody. He had allegedly been detained from the Hajika area of Surab on June 1 before returning on June 12.

Similarly, Abdul Rauf, a farmer from Aminabad in Chaghi district, was reunited with his family after weeks of disappearance. His relatives said he went missing following a late-night raid on his house on May 29, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

They also recalled that Abdul Rauf had previously disappeared in 2018 and remained missing for nearly two and a half years before being released. Pakistani authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the latest disappearance allegations or the circumstances surrounding the reported releases, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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