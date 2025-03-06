Buenos Aires [Argentina], March 6 (ANI): China possesses the largest fishing fleet globally, which is increasingly depleting Argentina's marine resources through a combination of legal and illegal fishing activities, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported, citing an Argentinian environmental organization

A significant number of Chinese vessels are legitimately registered to operate under the Argentine flag and fish in its waters, while a rising proportion of Chinese fishing boats are illegally operating under the flags of other nations, according to the group El Circulo de Politicas Ambientales, as noted by RFA.

In the past, Chinese fishing boats would typically linger at the edge of Argentina's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and turn off their automatic identification systems to fish illegally on occasion, stated marine conservation specialist Milko Schvartzman, as quoted by RFA.

However, it is now observed that they are registering to fly the Argentine flag, despite being owned by Chinese companies, thereby "slowly taking control of Argentina's resources," according to Schvartzman in his comments to Radio Free Asia.

The environmental group estimates that over half of Argentina's squid fishing fleet is composed of Chinese vessels. "This represents a state-sanctioned strategy," the expert remarked, adding that the majority of Chinese fishing enterprises are affiliated with the state-owned China National Fisheries Corporation, or CNFC."

Additionally, the group indicated that Chinese boats are illegally operating in Argentine waters under the flags of other nations, which is an attempt to obscure the extent of China's activities in the South Atlantic and to circumvent sanctions and scrutiny, as stated by RFA.

Recently, the Argentine navy conducted Operation Mare Nostrum I within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), where Buenos Aires has the authority over marine resources both in the water column and on the seabed according to international law.

As per the report, the navy employed two maritime surveillance aircraft, a C-12 Huron and a P3-C Orion, along with two corvettes to perform the operation. (ANI)

