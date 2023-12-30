Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 30 (ANI/WAM): A delegation of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority visited, in Egypt, 'Al Nas' Hospital, the largest free-of-charge hospital for the treatment of heart and digestive diseases in Africa and the Middle East.

The visit of the ERC delegation, which is participating in the Zayed CharitFlag of y Marathon in Cairo, included the hospital's emergency departments and operating rooms, where the delegation received a treatment progress update and discussed the hospital's medication and equipment needs.

Also Read | Pakistan: Five Terrorists Killed in Intelligence-Based Operation in North Waziristan, Says Pak Army.

On the sidelines of the visit, the marathon's organising committee held a news conference during which it was announced that the Zayed Charity Marathon will kick off tomorrow and see the participation of various segments of Egyptian society.

Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, ERC Deputy Secretary General for Local Affairs, said the Zayed Charity Marathon contributes to enhancing the UAE's role in humanitarian giving by directly reducing the impact of health and human suffering on vulnerable families.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Runs Over Deer, Films It and Posts Video on TikTok in Florida, Arrested.

He expressed his great pleasure at participating in the event, in light of its contributions to the benefit of patients and their relief. He was particularly pleased to announce that the proceeds from the event would be donated to the Misr El Kheir Foundation, Al Nas Hospital, and several other government hospitals. He expressed his confidence that the event would make a significant contribution to improving the lives of patients in Egypt.

"The ERC's dedication to alleviating suffering is amplified by initiatives like distributing 3,000 food parcels, benefiting 15,000 individuals during the marathon," he said, noting that ERC has announced 100 minor pilgrimage trips and thoughtful gifts for charity sports participants. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)