Helsinki [Finland], February 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Estonia has received the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company along with Oxford University, the Estonian Ministry of Social Affairs said on Sunday.

Estonia has so far secured 3.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from five developers -- Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and CureVac.

"The first batch of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine including 7,200 doses arrived in Estonia on Sunday. In February, a total of 40,500 doses will be delivered to Estonia," the ministry said in a statement.

The vaccine is designed for people under 70 years old and those who work on the frontline in the fields of education, internal security, as well as social sphere, the ministry added.

Last week, the European Union's regulator authorized the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for all age groups. However, given the lack of data on its efficacy in people aged over 55, a number of EU nations recommended its use only for those under 55 or 65 years old.

Estonia has launched its mass vaccination campaign in late December. To date, 35,905 people have been inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna vaccines, with 17,512 of them having received both shots. (ANI/Sputnik)

