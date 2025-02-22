Washington D.C. [US] February 22 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) vehemently denounces Turkiye's disgraceful partnership with China, which directly facilitates Beijing's current campaign of colonization, genocide, and occupation in the Turkic homeland of East Turkistan.

According to a report by ETGE, Turkiye is actively supporting China's attempts to eliminate East Turkistan and its indigenous Turkic population by enhancing economic and political connections and engaging in what is referred to as "counterterrorism" collaboration.

ETGE report highlighted that on February 20, 2025, the encounter between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the G20 Summit further highlighted Turkiye's collaboration. During this meeting, both nations committed to bolstering their "counterterrorism" partnership and increasing economic cooperation, further solidifying Turkiye's alignment with China's quest to extinguish East Turkistan and its inhabitants.

"The so-called 'counterterrorism' collaboration serves as a thin disguise for Turkiye's active role in enabling China's colonization, genocide, and occupation of East Turkistan, as well as assisting China in monitoring, infiltrating, and controlling Uyghur diaspora communities and organizations to thwart East Turkistan's independence movement," cautioned ETGE Foreign and Security Minister Salih Hudayar as quoted by ETGE report.

ETGE President Mamtmin Ala condemned Turkiye's betrayal with the utmost severity. "The government of Turkiye portrays itself as a protector of the oppressed while simultaneously betraying tens of millions of Turkic individuals in Occupied East Turkistan to despotism. This is a government that hypocritically champions 'Turkic solidarity' while cooperating with a genocidal regime intent on annihilating Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in the very heart of Turkic civilization East Turkistan," he stated. "The treacherous actions of Turkiye's administration will be remembered as one of the most significant betrayals in Turkic history" stated ETGE report

The ETGE cautions that Turkiye's treachery will neither go unnoticed nor be forgotten. By aligning itself with China's imperialistic and genocidal policies, Turkiye jeopardizes its credibility among Turkic and Muslim nations indefinitely.

ETGE stated that the Government of Turkiye must immediately cease all intelligence and security partnerships with China, which facilitate the oppression of Uyghurs and other East Turkistani individuals. It must stop all economic and diplomatic dealings that legitimize China's unlawful occupation and genocide.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile will persist in unveiling and opposing all forms of complicity in China's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity. The international community must take decisive measures against China's continuing genocide. Governments around the globe must confront the root cause of this atrocity by officially recognizing East Turkistan as an occupied nation and condemning China's colonization.

The ETGE reiterates that the restoration of East Turkistan's independence is the only path to halting China's ongoing genocide and ensuring the survival of Uyghurs and other Turkic communities in East Turkistan. (ANI)

