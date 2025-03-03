Washington DC [US], March 3 (ANI): Dr Mamtimin Ala, the President of the East Turkistan Government in Exile, recently expressed his strong critique of a report titled "Eight years on, China's repression of the Uyghurs remains dire: How China's policies in the Uyghur region aave and have not changed," published by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Taking to social media platform X, Dr Mamtimin Ala, voiced his concerns over the limitations of the report's analysis and stated, " This report attempts to illustrate, evaluate, and summarise the ongoing Uyghur crisis, yet it falls short of capturing the full essence, prevalence, and severity of this dire situation. The following excerpt from its conclusion highlights a reluctance among researchers to label this crisis as genocide. By avoiding direct terminology, it significantly overlooks the critical issues at hand."

Dr Ala argued that while the report provides important insights into the grave conditions faced by the Uyghur people, it ultimately falls short of acknowledging the full extent of the atrocities taking place.

He stated, ""In their totality, the policies described in this report threaten to erase Turkic minority cultures and lifeways, interrupt cultural transmission across generations, dispossess indigenous populations, reduce the proportion of minority populations in the region, break apart families, and subordinate survivors to Han Chinese colonial goals. Evidence from the last two years suggests that the state's progress toward these ends continues, at the cost of immense suffering for millions of members of the targeted groups."

One of the most striking criticisms that Dr Ala raised was the report's conclusion, which despite aligning with the United Nations' definition of genocide, stops short of directly calling the situation in East Turkistan what it truly is.

He stated, "Although this conclusion aligns with the UN's definition of genocide, the research stops short of explicitly naming it as such. A diluted and misrepresenting analysis of an ongoing genocide can be more detrimental than having no analysis at all! It only aids the genociders but betrays the genocided." (ANI)

