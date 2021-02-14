Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], February 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Ethiopia registered 756 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 145,704, the country's Ministry of Health said Saturday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 2,181 on Saturday evening after four new deaths were reported, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 155 more recoveries were logged, taking the national count to 128,019, it added.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country's COVID-19 cases accounted for around 4 percent of Africa's total.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)