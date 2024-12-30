Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 30 (ANI): A devastating road accident in southern Ethiopia has claimed the lives of at least 71 people, Al Jazeera reported citing local authorities' statement.

The regional communication bureau informed in a statement, that the tragedy occurred when a truck packed with passengers plunged into a river in Sidama state, approximately 300 kilometres south of the capital city, Addis Ababa.

Following the accident, the Sidama Police Commission Traffic Prevention and Control Directorate shared a Facebook post and stated, "68 males and three females are known to have died in the accident so far", quoting Chief Inspector Daniel Sankura.

In its statement late on Sunday, the regional communication bureau had given the death toll as 60, also adding that survivors were being treated at Bona General Hospital.

Images shared by the Sidama Regional Health Bureau show the chaotic scene of the accident, with a vehicle partially submerged in water and a large crowd of people attempting to help pull it from the waters, as per Al Jazeera.

Other images depict the devastating aftermath, with bodies lying on the ground, some covered in blue tarpaulin.

Further, the Sidama Regional Health Bureau has expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and said it would share more information later.

According to the police commission, the accident in southern Ethiopia occurred at approximately 5:30 pm local time on Sunday. The incident involved a vehicle plunging into a river, resulting in the loss of numerous lives.

He added that, Some of the passengers were returning from a wedding ceremony and some families had lost multiple members.

The traffic police in the region reported the truck was overloaded, which likely caused the accident. However, authorities have not disclosed the exact number of passengers on board at the time of the incident.

According to Al Jazeera, Road accidents are common in Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, where roads are often poorly maintained.

At least 38 people, mostly students, were killed in 2018 when a bus plunged into a ravine in Ethiopia's mountainous north. (ANI)

