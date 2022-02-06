Kabul [Afghanistan], February 6 (ANI): As Afghanistan witnesses a severe financial and humanitarian crisis, European Union has amended its Afghanistan sanction regime to include a humanitarian exemption, local media reported.

The EU has followed the United Nations adoption of a humanitarian exemption to Taliban-related sanctions on 22 December 2021, Khaama Press reported.

Also Read | Beijing Olympics 2022: Frustrated Athletes Left Complaining on Multiple Fronts Just Two Days After Start of Winter Games.

It further reported that as per the new exemptions by the EU, it will allow frozen assets of Afghanistan to be used for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in the country or to support such activities.

In the meantime, the exemptions will also allow the process and use of the fund for the above-mentioned purposes.

Also Read | UK Ministers Ask PM Boris Johnson To Sack Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

According to Khaama Press, the United Kingdom also adopted a humanitarian exception to its Afghanistan sanctions last week.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul in mid-August last year.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)