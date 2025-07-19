Brussels [Belgium], July 19 (ANI/WAM): European Union member states approved the launch of negotiations with six Gulf countries as the bloc seeks to broaden its international partnerships, Bloomberg reported.

European affairs ministers gave the green light to the opening of talks aimed at concluding bilateral Strategic Partnership Agreements with Gulf Cooperation Council countries, during a meeting in Brussels on Friday.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs: US-Based Chip Giant To Cut Nearly 5,000 Jobs From 4 US States Amid Ongoing Restructuring, Cost-Cutting Drive Under New CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Negotiations are expected to begin as soon as possible and to address a broad spectrum of issues, including security and energy, as the EU is stepping up efforts to diversify relationships.

"Through the Strategic Partnership Agreements, we aim to take our cooperation to the next level," European Commissioner for Mediterranean Dubravka Suica told Bloomberg. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Is Kristin Cabot's Husband Privateer Rum CEO? Ex Kenneth C Thornby and Andrew Cabot Hit Headlines Amid Astronomer CEO and HR Chief's Alleged Affair Scandal at Coldplay Concert.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)