Brussels, Oct 15 (AP) European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen was forced to leave an EU summit Thursday shortly after it opened because one of her close staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

She said that she herself tested negative but “as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation.”

Von der Leyen had already been mingling with other EU leaders ahead of the formal opening of the two-day summit.

Organisers had taken special precaution to keep leaders apart and make sure they respect all health regulations. (AP)

