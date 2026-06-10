World News | EU Commission President Congratulates PM Modi on Being Longest Serving Continuously Elected PM in India

Brussels [Belgium], June 10 (ANI): President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday congratulated Narendra Modi on becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday achieved a historic milestone by becoming the country's longest continuously serving elected premier, completing 4,399 days since assuming office on May 26, 2014. This momentous tenure has witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transforming into the national political hegemon, consistently expanding its footprint to newer regions and attracting widespread support from myriad communities.

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Von der Leyen said that EU-India friendship is shooting for the stars.

In a post on X, she said, "Dear Narendra Modi, today you're becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister India has had. Congratulations! With you, India not only landed on the moon, it is shooting for the stars. And so is our EU-India friendship. From our cooperation on technology, mobility, security and defence all the way to the mother of all trade deals. Thank you for all that we have achieved together."

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https://x.com/vonderleyen/status/2064633221531263246?s=20

Argentine Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, also extended greetings to PM Modi, saying that the nation has achieved tremendous success during his rule.

In a post n X, he said, "Congratulations to Shri Narendra Modi for being the longest serving elected Indian Prime Minister, under whose leadership India has achieved remarkable success in the modernization of its economy, and who has positioned his country in a place of primacy according to its scale and civilizational trajectory. Grateful to your historic visit to Argentina last year, during which important bilateral talks where held with President Javier Milei."

https://x.com/CaucinoMariano/status/2064641751076266001?s=20

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides also congratulated PM Modi and said the milestone reflected his dedicated service.

In a post on X, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history. This remarkable milestone reflects years of dedicated service and leadership. Cyprus values its strategic partnership with India and is committed to further deepening our cooperation for the benefit of our peoples."

https://x.com/Christodulides/status/2064650129055842565?s=20

By completing 4,399 days as Prime Minister on Wednesday, PM Modi officially became the longest continuously serving elected premier in India's history. While India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country's first general election in 1951-52, he remained in office until his passing in 1964. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints. (ANI)

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