Brussels, Sep 25 (AP) European Council President Charles Michel has ended his self-quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19 for a second time this week.

Michel postponed a scheduled summit of European Union leaders scheduled for this week after his possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Also Read | Bah Ndaw Appointed as Interim President of Mali Month After Military Coup; Know All About Former Defence Minister of The African Country.

Spokesman Barend Leyts said on Friday that Michel is no longer in quarantine and “continues preparing the special European Council of October 1 and 2."

The meeting on issues ranging from Brexit negotiations to the Belarus crisis and the tensions between Greece and Turkey over energy rights was postponed for a week because a security officer with whom Michel was in close contact tested positive for the virus.

Also Read | Pakistan Human Rights Commission Hits Out at Establishment Over FIA Crackdown on 49 Journalists.

As the chief of the European Council, Michel hosts summits of EU leaders. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)