New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia invited industry players from the European Union (EU) to become a part of the fastest-growing aviation market in the world as the two day EU-India Aviation Summit began on Thursday in New Delhi.

During the summit, a declaration of intent was signed between the Airport Authority of India and Eurocontrol.

A letter of intent memorandum of understanding was signed between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and European Union Aviation Safety for closer cooperation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a press release.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed the summit virtually. While addressing the EU-India Aviation Summit, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "India and the European Union (EU) have shared strong historical relations which continue to grow today on the back of robust physical, digital and people-to-people connectivity, aided by the aviation industry," according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's press release.

He invited EU players to partner with India in creating adaptive technologies and support the objective of tackling emissions from the aviation Industry, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's press release.

He said that the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has taken several measures to promote aircraft manufacturing in the country, according to the press release. He said that they have reformed the regulatory environment to make it as conducive as possible for MROs.

Scindia said, "We have reformed the regulatory environment to make it as conducive as possible for MROs - reduced GST rates on MRO services from 18 per cent to 5 per cent and allowed 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment into the sector." He stated that new MRO guidelines have been introduced for rationalisation of the charges leviable on MRO Service providers for ease of doing business.

He further said, "I would urge industry players from EU to tap these opportunities, and become a part of the fastest-growing aviation market in the world." Jyotiraditya Scindia said that they are encouraging airports to use 100 per cent green energy by 2024 and achieve net zero by 2030. He stated that 25 AAI airports are already making use of 100 per cent green energy and added that India aims to make 121 Airports carbon neutral by 2025.

"We have also mandated the use of renewable energy as part of the bid documents for upcoming airports; we are also working towards encouraging the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Indian Airline operators have already conducted demonstration flights using bio-fuel blended with ATF", Jyotiraditya Scindia said at the EU-India Aviation Summit.

The summit focuses on EU-India air transport relations and the mutually shared challenges and opportunities of the two regions, including the post-COVID recovery of air traffic, increasing sustainability, maintaining safety and the development of unmanned aircraft systems.

Andreas Carlson, Sweden's Minister of Infrastructure and Housing addressed the summit. He said, "We have a long-standing history of bilateral relation between India and EU. I am sure we have a bright future together with even stronger cooperation and collaboration between EU and India," according to the press release.

Adina Valean, European Union Commissioner for Transport addressed the summit virtually. Valean said, "From commercial opportunities, to aviation safety and security, sustainability, air traffic management, or consumer protection, our shared experiences, as well as our shared objectives, make us natural partners."

Valean further said that they already have a "successful history" of partnership and cooperation in various sectors. She expressed hope that aviation will become one of the most successful partnerships. Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said that the aviation sector of India is growing rapidly and they are preparing for having better infrastructure, and better connectivity, with a renewed focus on innovation. (ANI)

