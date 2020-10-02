Brussels, Oct 2 (AP) European Union leaders agreed early Friday to impose sanctions on senior officials in Belarus accused of falsifying presidential election results and leading a crackdown on peaceful protesters, after unblocking a veto against the move by one of the EU's smallest member countries.

In an embarrassing standoff, Cyprus had insisted that its EU partners take action against Turkey for its energy exploration work in disputed waters off the Mediterranean island nation's coast before it would agree to the Belarus sanctions.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020: Donald Trump Says He Won’t Allow Debate Commission to Change Rules For Upcoming Debates With Joe Biden.

But after several hours of talks into the night, the leaders agreed on a strong statement of support for Cyprus, as well as for Greece, and a stern warning to Turkey that it could face punitive measures if it continues the undersea drilling work.

“We have to decided today to implement the sanctions," European Council President Charles Michel told reporters after chairing the summit in Brussels.

Also Read | Pakistan: Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman Slams PM Imran Khan of Framing Politicians Under False Accusations.

“It's very important to do what we decided a few weeks ago,” and to send a signal that “we are credible.”

Michel said that a special written procedure would be launched on Friday to impose sanctions on about 40 Belarus officials.

The political row has tarnished the EU's image. It is also unusual in that all 27 EU member countries, including Cyprus, reject the result of the August 9 election that returned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to power for a sixth term.

They all want a new election and agree that sanctions should be slapped on dozens of officials, perhaps even the leader once dubbed Europe's last dictator. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)