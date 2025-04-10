Brussels [Belgium], April 10 (ANI): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement to pause reciprocal tariffs for dozens of countries, calling it a necessary move to help stabilise the global economy amid intensifying trade tensions between the United States and China.

"I welcome President Trump's announcement to pause reciprocal tariffs. It's an important step towards stabilising the global economy," von der Leyen posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Clear, predictable conditions are essential for trade and supply chains to function. Tariffs are taxes that only hurt businesses and consumers. That's why I've consistently advocated for a zero-for-zero tariff agreement between the European Union and the United States," she added.

Von der Leyen also reaffirmed the EU's long-standing commitment to maintaining open, fair trade. "The European Union remains committed to constructive negotiations with the United States, with the goal of achieving frictionless and mutually beneficial trade," she wrote. Her remarks came as the European bloc continues efforts to widen its global trade partnerships and strengthen internal resilience.

"At the same time, Europe continues to focus on diversifying its trade partnerships, engaging with countries that account for 87 per cent of global trade and share our commitment to a free and open exchange of goods, services, and ideas," she continued. "Finally, we are stepping up our work to lift barriers in our own single market. This crisis has made one thing clear: in times of uncertainty, the single market is our anchor of stability and resilience."

"My team and I will continue to work day and night to protect European consumers, workers and businesses. Together, Europeans will emerge stronger from this crisis," von der Leyen concluded.

The context behind von der Leyen's message is a volatile tariff standoff between the US and China, which escalated sharply on Wednesday. In a dramatic move, President Trump announced an immediate hike in tariffs on Chinese goods, raising them to 125 per cent. The escalation followed Beijing's decision to increase its own tariffs on American imports from 34 per cent to 84 per cent, effective April 10.

Alongside the tariff hike on China, Trump said the United States would implement a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for more than 75 countries currently engaged in trade discussions with Washington. These countries, including India, have reportedly refrained from retaliating against US trade policies and have requested dialogue through various US departments such as Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125 per cent, effective immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Conversely... I have authorised a 90-day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10 per cent, also effective immediately."

The sharp increase follows earlier threats from Trump to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on China, bringing the total from 104 per cent to 125 per cent. The Chinese response - an 84 per cent tariff, was announced earlier the same day. (ANI)

