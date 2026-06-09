World News | EU Proposes Visa Ban on Russian Ex-combatants and Proxies as Part of New Sanctions over Ukraine War

Brussels [Belgium], June 9 (ANI): The European Union on Tuesday proposes a comprehensive visa ban on "former combatants of the Russian armed forces and its proxy groups" as part of a sweeping new sanctions package aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow over its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Announcing the measures in a series of posts on X, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, said the bloc intends to prevent former Russian military personnel and members of proxy groups from entering Europe.

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"Europe's door should not be open to Russia's (ex-)combatants. We will introduce a comprehensive visa ban for (ex-)combatants of the Russian armed forces and its proxy groups," Kallas said in her post.

The visa restrictions form part of the European Union's proposed 21st sanctions package against Russia, which Kallas described as an effort to further weaken Moscow's ability to sustain its military campaign.

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"Brick by brick, we are collapsing the foundations of Russia's war economy," she said.

According to Kallas, the proposed sanctions package includes more than 170 new listings, making it the largest set of sanctions proposals put forward by her office in over two years. The measures target Russia's financial sector, energy industry and drone production network.

The package proposes asset freezes on nearly 90 banks and additional transaction bans on more than 30 banks in Russia and other countries. It also seeks to tighten restrictions on cryptocurrency services and ban transactions involving 11 crypto platforms.

"As part of this package, my services are putting forward the largest set of listings in over two years, with over 170 proposals, notably on the financial sector, energy and drones' production. This comes on top of 81 listings that the Foreign Affairs Council will adopt next week, targeting Russia's shadow fleet, its military-industrial complex, human rights violators, and propagandists. We are depriving Russia of the means to fund its war," the post read.

"We intend to deal a heavy blow to Russia's financial sector, imposing assets freezes on close to 90 banks and additional transactions bans on over 30 banks in Russia and other third countries. We will also tighten our ban for crypto-asset services to certain third countries, add new designations, and ban transactions on 11 crypto platforms," it added.

The EU is further proposing a temporary freeze of the Russian oil price cap and new restrictions on the resale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers to Russia.

"Energy sales keep Russia's war machine running. We want to cut this cashflow," Kallas said.

The proposed measures also expand sanctions against Russia's so-called "shadow fleet", with 30 additional vessels facing restrictions. The EU has proposed that ships supplying or refuelling sanctioned vessels could themselves become subject to penalties.

In addition, the package would impose transaction bans on two Russian ports and four airports.

Kallas also announced plans to target companies that the EU alleges are supporting Russia's military-industrial complex. The proposals include more than 30 designations linked to drone manufacturing and export-control measures affecting 50 companies located in several countries, including India, China, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates.

"We are also targeting companies providing support to Russia military-industrial complex. The new listings will cover more than 30 designations in the drones manufacturing as well as new export control measures on 50 companies, including entities based in China, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, UAE and India," Kallas stated in his post.

The sanctions package also seeks to restrict exports of materials and technologies considered important to Russia's industrial production, including nickel powders, metals and high-performance alloys. New import restrictions on selected car parts, precious-metal ores and chemicals have also been proposed.

The latest measures come in addition to 81 listings expected to be adopted by the EU Foreign Affairs Council next week, targeting Russia's shadow fleet, military-industrial complex, human rights violators and propagandists.

The sanctions proposals will now be considered by EU member states before any final decision on their adoption. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)