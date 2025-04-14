Brussels [Belgium], April 14 (ANI): The European Union on Monday announced a comprehensive multiannual support programme for Palestine, committing up to Euro 1.6 billion to bolster Palestinian recovery.

The initiative, launched during the first-ever High-Level Political Dialogue between the EU and the Palestinian Authority, spans the period from 2025 to 2027. The programme is structured around three key pillars.

Also Read | Katy Perry, All-Female Crew Create History Touring Edge of Space on Blue Origin NS-31 Rocket, Jeff Bezos's Company Says 'Capsule Touchdown. Welcome Back, NS-31 Crew'.

The European Commission in a press release on Monday stated, "Today, at the occasion of the first-ever High-Level Political Dialogue between the European Union and the Palestinian Authority, the Commission is proposing a multiannual Comprehensive Support Programme worth up to EUR1.6 billion to foster Palestinian recovery and resilience. With this Programme, the EU reiterates its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and its commitment to a lasting and sustainable peace based on the Two-State solution."

The statement added, "It will cover the period from 2025 to 2027 and is structured around three pillars. The first pillar includes support to services for Palestinian people with around EUR620 million in grants of direct assistance to the budget of the Palestinian Authority (PA). It will support the PA to address the most urgent needs of the public administration. The funds will also help the Palestinian Authority to continue delivering services to its people. Most EU disbursements will be linked to the Palestinian Authority's progress on key reforms in fiscal sustainability, democratic governance, private sector development, and public infrastructure and services, contributing to sustainable state-building across Palestinian territories."

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 23,000 Employees Lose Jobs As Google, Microsoft, Meta, HP and Others Slash Workforce Amid Restructuring and Cost-Cutting Moves.

For support to recovery and stabilisation of the West Bank and in Gaza, around EUR576 million in grants are proposed to support concrete projects on the ground to foster economic recovery and resilience in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and in Gaza, once the situation on the ground allows.

"As part of this pillar to increase resilience, we are proposing to allocate EUR82 million per year to provide services to Palestine refugees via the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), both in the occupied Palestinian territories and the wider region. This will enable UNRWA to continue playing its crucial role both as a humanitarian and a development actor," the European Commission said.

Also, as part of the Multiannual Comprehensive Programme for Palestine 2025-2027, the Commission will support with loans for up to EUR400 million by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to new finance to the Palestinian private sector, subject to the approval of EIB's Governing Bodies.

The European Commission further stated that the Commission will launch a dedicated Palestine Donor Platform.

"The Platform will offer a forum for the Palestinian Authority to present the implementation of its Reform Agenda and will ensure full transparency in the implementation of the Programme. This Platform will also allow for discussions on key elements for future engagement on Gaza and coordinate international efforts for its recovery and reconstruction, once conditions allow," the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)