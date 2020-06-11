Brussels, Jun 11 (AP) The European Union on Thursday urged all its member countries to start lifting travel restrictions on their common borders from next week, saying that the closures they introduced to tackle the coronavirus do little to limit its spread.

The EU's executive arm, the European Commission, wants Europe's ID check-free travel area to be up and running again by the end of June. Once that has happened, a ban on nonessential travel to the continent can also gradually be eased.

Also Read | Surya Hotel, Crown Plaza in Delhi to be Used as COVID-19 Hospitals? High Court Directs to Form Committee For Suggestions: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

Unveiling the executive arm's recommendations for helping to breathe new life into Europe's virus-ravaged tourism sector, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told member countries that they “should open up as soon as possible, and the commission recommends to do it already on Monday.”

Johansson said that the virus situation "is really improving in all member states, the situation is converging,” and she said that Europe's Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has reported “that having internal border restrictions is not an effective measure.”

Also Read | US Top Military General Mark Milley Apologises For Appearing in Donald Trump's Church Photo-Op in Army Fatigue.

In a report dated May 26, the ECDC said that “the relative significance of transmission through tourism and long-distance travel will probably be small compared to ongoing transmission occurring in the local setting and as a result of local transportation.”

Panicked by Italy's coronavirus outbreak in February, countries in the 26-nation Schengen travel zone — where people and goods move freely without border checks — imposed border restrictions without consulting their neighbors to try to keep the disease out, causing massive traffic jams and blocking medical equipment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)