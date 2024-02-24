Brussels [Belgium], February 24 (ANI/WAM): The European Commission is investing over EUR233 million in twelve new strategic projects across Europe under the LIFE programme to support the implementation of the EU's environmental and climate ambitions under the European Green Deal.

These strategic projects are expected to mobilise substantial additional funds from other EU sources, including agricultural, structural, regional and research funds, as well as from national governments and private sector investment.

Also Read | Jaahnavi Kandula Death: Indian Consulate Presses for Justice in Student Murder Case in Seattle, Urges Review of Prosecution Verdict.

The funding awarded to these twelve strategic projects will support Bulgaria, Czechia, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Lithuania, Austria, Poland and Finland to reach their national environmental and climate targets as they ramp up their contributions to the EU's green transition.

The LIFE programme is the EU's funding instrument for the environment and climate action. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | New York Fire: One Dead, 17 Injured as Blaze Erupts in Apartment Building in New York City.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)