New York [US], September 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany and several other European countries at the UN Security Council had sent an official request for a meeting to be convened on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"An official request has been sent out, but the meeting has not been scheduled yet," the source said on Monday.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been waging an ongoing conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomous region that proclaimed independence from the then-Soviet Azerbaijan Republic.

Tensions intensified in the breakaway region on Sunday morning, with both sides accusing each other of carrying out provocations. Armenia and the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh republic declared martial law and general mobilization, while Azerbaijan declared partial martial law and partial mobilization. Azerbaijan has closed its airports to all international air traffic except for Turkey, which has pledged its support to Baku. (ANI/Sputnik)

