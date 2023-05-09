New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The European Union delegation's building in India has been illuminated in EU colours on the eve of Europe Day.

Every year on May 9, Europe Day celebrates peace and unity in Europe. Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan in a tweet stated, "The Delegation of European Union to India illuminated in EU colours on the eve of #EuropeDay." The picture shows EU delegation building in blue colour.

Sharing details regarding Europe Day, European Union on its website said, "The day marks the anniversary of the historic 'Schuman declaration' that set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe's nations unthinkable. Schuman's proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union."

To celebrate Europe Day, the EU institutions, including EU delegations and representations around the world, will organise various on-site activities and provide citizens with the opportunity to discover and experience the European Union, the European Union said in a press release.

The European Union in its press release said, "Europe Day will bring citizens together to learn more about how the EU is supporting peace, security and democracy through its resolve in the face of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and other conflicts worldwide."

It further said that Europe Day 2023 will enable visitors to get better acquainted with the EU's efforts to build a Europe which is "green, digital and competitive, fair and skilled, as well as strong, resilient and safe."

This year, Europe Day will also shed special light on the 2023 European Year of Skills which will begin on May 9. The EU institutions will host various interactive activities at their locations across the 27 EU member states and around the world. (ANI)

