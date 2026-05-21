World News | Ex-Cuban President Castro Indicted on Murder, Conspiracy Charges in 1996 Killing of 4 Americans

Miami [US], May 21 (ANI): Former Cuban President Raul Castro has been indicted in the United States over his alleged role in the 1996 downing of two aircraft operated by the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue, according to a Fox News report.

Fox News reported that the indictment, returned by a Florida grand jury in April and unsealed on Wednesday, charges Castro with conspiracy to kill US nationals, destruction of aircraft and four counts of murder.

Also Read | US Raises Pressure on Cuba by Indicting Former Leader Raul Castro.

Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the indictment in Miami during a ceremony honouring the victims of the 1996 incident.

The indictment relates to a February 1996 incident in which four Americans - Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandre Jr., Mario de la Pena and Pablo Morales - were flying civilian aircraft when Cuban military aircraft allegedly shot them down over international waters.

Also Read | Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox out of Game 2 of West Finals with Ankle Issue.

"They were unarmed civilians and were flying humanitarian missions for the rescue and protection of people fleeing oppression across the Florida Straits," Blanche said.

"As alleged in the indictment, Raul Castro and five co-defendants participated in a conspiracy that ended with Cuban military aircraft firing missiles at those planes and killing four Americans," he added.

Blanche said nations and their leaders could not target Americans without facing consequences.

"Nations and their leaders cannot be permitted to target Americans, kill them, and not face accountability," the Fox News report quoted Blanche as saying.

Joining Blanche at the announcement were United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason A Reding Quinones, Deputy FBI Director Christopher Raia and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

FBI Director Kash Patel also reacted to the indictment and said the agency had not forgotten the victims.

"In 1996, four Brothers to the Rescue members, including three US citizens, took off from Florida on a humanitarian mission to help rafters fleeing Castro's Cuba," Patel said.

"Cuban MiGs shot their civilian planes out of the sky over international waters. Carlos Costa. Armando Alejandre Jr. Mario de la Pena. Pablo Morales."

"For 30 years, their families waited for answers. This FBI never forgot."

"Today's superseding indictment charges Raul Castro and five Castro regime co-defendants with conspiracy to kill US nationals, two counts of destruction of aircraft, and four counts of murder and is a major step toward accountability," Patel added.

The indictment comes amid rising tensions in the Caribbean and comments from US President Donald Trump and his allies suggesting possible regime change in Cuba.

Speaking at the event, as per the Fox News report, Uthmeier hinted at political change in Cuba.

"There can be no future for a free Cuba so long as the Castros and their criminal gang of thugs remain in power," Uthmeier said.

"We now have the leaders that will pursue that which is right and just," he added, before saying, "Get ready, there's more to come. God bless America and God bless the free state of Cuba." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)