New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Former diplomat KP Fabian today said it is "important" to remind Pakistan and the rest of the world that Pakistan gave shelter to Osama Bin Laden after the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

Speaking to ANI, Fabian stressed that people sometimes tend to forget what happened in the recent past.

"It's important to remind Pakistan and the rest of the world, especially China that Pakistan had given asylum to Osama Bin Laden after 9/11. So, it should be a required reminder because sometimes people tend to forget what happened in the recent past."

Fabian made the statement in response to a question about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's response to Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he raked up the issue of Kashmir during a meeting convened to debate the New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism (NORM) under India's December presidency of UNSC.

In response to a question regarding the United Arab Emirates, France, and the United Kingdom supporting India's bid for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council, Fabian said, "Well, that is welcome and important that we should not forget that this is not the first time that such support has been given and we should also recognise that according to the UN charter for any reforms of the Security Council, the two-thirds of the member states have to approve the resolution."

Fabian further said, "the resolution has to be ratified by two-thirds of the membership, including the permanent five. The permanent five includes China, so I don't think we are getting anywhere but it is most welcome." Lauding Indian security personnel, Fabian said that Indian forces are "capable and determined" of stopping Chinese incursions.

When asked about the Indian Air Force exercise near the Indo-China border, which includes Rafale, KP Fabian said "Well I think it is important for India to let China know that our ....at the border which unfortunately is called LAC, that India is determined and capable of stopping Chinese incursions. So, a display of our capability for air action that makes very good sense."

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar without naming any country slammed the neighbouring country after Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari unceremoniously raked up the issue of Kashmir during a UN gathering in New York to discuss the issue of multilateralism.

Speaking in his national capacity, Jaishankar said the credibility of the UN depends on its effective response to the key challenges of our time be it pandemic, climate change, conflicts or terrorism.

He continued saying, "while searching for solutions, our discourse must never accept the normalisation of such threats. The question of justifying what the world regards as unacceptable should not even arise."

"That certainly applies to state sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Nor can hosting Osama Bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament serve as credentials to sermonise before this council," he said in a clear reference to Pakistan. (ANI)

