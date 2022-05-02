Islamabad [Pakistan], May 2 (ANI): Taking a jibe at PML-N leaders during a press conference in Islamabad, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed questioned the dynamics of the party while also claiming that Sharif and his party members are planning to kill him.

"I have registered a case against seven people at the secretariat police station as my life is in danger," Ahmed said, Geo News reported.

The former interior minister further said that as soon as PML-N came to power, they removed the names of a hundred people from the Exit Control List (ECL).

"I request the army to scrutinise the list of people who have been removed from the ECL", he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has changed the rules controlling citizens' exit from the country following which 3000 names were struck off from the black list also known as Exit Control List (ECL) in an attempt to end the practice of keeping people on the no-fly list for years and even for over a decade.

In a fugitive statement, he also said that the PML-N, soon after forming a government, started transferring all those people who had initiated investigations against them.

"They are coming up with fake cases against [PTI] members which are putting a burden on the judiciary," the politician added.

Rasheed also criticised Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and said that "this man will push this country into a civil war, therefore, he should be stopped."

"How could they make this lunatic person the interior minister of the country," Rasheed questioned. "This man only wants bloodshed."

In a dig at leaders of other parties, Rasheed said that "Shehbaz Shareef resorted to his flagrant bootlicking of the army 14 times, while Asif Zardari is responsible for spreading corruption in Punjab.

In an effort to counter the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) public meetings, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hold rallies after Eidul Fitr.

According to sources, the incumbent ruling party has formulated its strategy in response to the former ruling party's mass mobilisation attempts. (ANI)

