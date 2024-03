Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): The Sea Phase of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2024 commenced on Wednesday, with Indian Navy and US Navy ships sailing out together.

This phase in Visakhapatnam will witness Service personnel from both countries going through various facets of amphibious operations, including coordinated HADR and MEDEVAC.

Exercise 'Tiger Triumph 2024', is a bilateral, tri-service exercise between India and the US, being held from March 18-31.

The opening ceremony of the exercise took place onboard INS Jalashwa on March 19.

Prior to this, the Harbour Phase of the exercise was held at Visakhapatnam from March 18-25, and it included pre-sail discussions, Subject Matter Expert Exchange on professional subjects and deliberations on the planning and execution procedures of various tasks.

Earlier on Sunday, a pre-sail conference was conducted at Visakhapatnam to discuss the nuances of the upcoming sea phase of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2024.

The plans were presented to the commanders, with the commanding officers of participating units of the United States Navy and Indian Navy in attendance.

Notably, the exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and refining Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to enable rapid and smooth coordination between forces of both countries.

"Indian Navy ships with integral helicopters and landing crafts embarked, Indian Navy aircraft, Indian Army personnel and vehicles and Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters, along with the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT), would be participating in the exercise," the Ministry of Defence said in a press release. (ANI)

