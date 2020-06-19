Singapore, Jun 19 (PTI) Experts from India will virtually join yoga enthusiasts in Singapore to help them celebrate the International Day of Yoga from their homes and help them deal with emotional and psychological challenges amid coronavirus-safety restrictions.

The yoga sessions, celebrating the UN-sanctioned International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, are being held virtually by the Indian High Commission in partnerships with 40 organisations in Singapore.

“For this year, we have onboard a good team of experts from India and elsewhere who will be available virtually,” said India's High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf on Friday.

A series of classes, webinars and a video blogging competition will be organised June 20-28, said Ashraf.

“The thrust of the celebrations would be on ‘Yoga From Home', to encourage people to practise yoga at their homes with participation from the entire family,” he stressed.

As the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, themes of IDY 2020 will be on health and wellness, preventive healthcare, building immunity, dealing with emotional and psychological challenges, including anxiety and depression.

The online sessions will offer a large number of options including questions and answers with the experts, he said, expecting about 10,000 participants attending the multiple sessions from their homes.

“In Singapore, the Yoga celebrations have witnessed a high level of public participation reflecting the rising popularity of this unique gift of India to the world,” said the envoy.

