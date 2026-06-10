World News | Explosion Heard Near Iran's Qeshm Island

Tehran [Iran], June 10 (ANI): An explosion has been reported in the vicinity of Qeshm Island in southern Iran, according to the country's Mehr News Agency.

Detailing the initial reports from the ground, the news agency stated that "the exact nature of these sounds is still unknown."

Also Read | Movies This Week: 'Backrooms', 'Disclosure Day', 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', 'Haunted 2' in Theatres.

The incident follows a night of intense military exchanges in the region. Linking the blasts to ongoing cross-border hostilities, Mehr reported, "Hormozgan province and the Persian Gulf coastline have been under attack by the American enemy since the early hours of this morning, which has been met with a swift response from our country's armed forces."

These coastal blasts directly align with official disclosures by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which outlined the material impact of the strikes to substantiate its claims of American hostility.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Sydney Visit: Indian PM Reportedly to Announce Historic BBL Opener in Chennai.

"The warmongering US regime attacked several points in Jask, Sirik and Qeshm early this morning under false pretexts, damaging a telecommunications mast in Sirik and destroying two water tanks in the city," the IRGC said, as quoted by Iranian media, adding that clashes were continuing.

Providing immediate operational context to this heavy bombardment on its soil, a significant geographical expansion of the ongoing West Asian conflict had unfolded earlier on Wednesday as the IRGC launched a retaliatory drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Detailing that overnight operation, the Iranian broadcaster stated, "IRGC Navy forces launched a drone attack at 2:30 a.m. against the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain," citing an IRGC statement which warned that should what it described as US "aggression" continue, it would face consequences of greater severity.

This cross-border escalation came hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American Air Force and Navy fighter jets had struck Iranian air defence installations, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the strategic Strait of Hormuz using precision munitions.

Detailing the objective behind the heavy aerial campaign, CENTCOM described the operation as "a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," asserting that US forces "remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression."

The high-stakes American strikes were themselves triggered by a maritime flashpoint on Monday, when Iran downed a US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter near the coast of Oman. Providing an update on the personnel involved, CENTCOM stated that both crew members were successfully rescued and are currently in a stable condition.

Prior to these heavy aerial exchanges, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had explicitly warned Washington that Tehran's armed forces would leave "no attack or threat unanswered", writing in a post on X: "Leave our region if you want to be safe."

The hostile incursion marks the very first time in the current round of military exchanges that the IRGC has directly targeted the command base in Manama, which oversees American naval operations across the Middle East, including the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, and Arabian Sea.

The direct military confrontation between the two adversaries has been ongoing since late February 2026, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran under Operation Epic Fury. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)