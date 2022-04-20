Ankara [Turkey], April 20 (ANI/Sputnik): An explosion occurred on a bus in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa, one person was killed and several injured, media reported on Wednesday.

The explosion hit a bus carrying prison guards at around 07:30 local time (04:30 GMT), according to the Hurriyet newspaper.

Also Read | 34% of Pakistan’s Population Lives on Just Rs 588 A Day Income, Says World Bank.

The cause is yet to be established.

According to the prison staff's first statement, a version of a terrorist attack is being considered.

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Meets FSB Chair Klass Knot, CFLI Vice Mary Schapiro in US.

An investigation is underway. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)