Ankara [Turkey], April 20 (ANI/Sputnik): An explosion occurred on a bus in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa, one person was killed and several injured, media reported on Wednesday.
The explosion hit a bus carrying prison guards at around 07:30 local time (04:30 GMT), according to the Hurriyet newspaper.
The cause is yet to be established.
According to the prison staff's first statement, a version of a terrorist attack is being considered.
An investigation is underway. (ANI/Sputnik)
