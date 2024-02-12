Thessaloniki, Feb 12 (AP) Explosives experts in northern Greece on Monday safely defused a parcel bomb that had been delivered to a senior judge at her courthouse office, police said.

The judge in the country's second-largest city of Thessaloniki found the package suspicious and didn't open it, calling court police who evacuated the building.

Few members of the public were in the courthouse at the time, as most trials have been postponed due to a lawyers' strike.

A scan revealed an explosive device, which army bomb experts defused.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Similar attacks have been carried out in recent years by small far-left militant groups targeting symbols of authority. (AP)

