New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday issued a warning about fake offers meant to entice Indian youths with lucrative jobs based in Thailand.

The ministry said the target groups are IT skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements and by Dubai and India-based agents.

Also Read | NASA Prepares Again for Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch, Weather May Play Spoilsport.

"Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in call-centre scam and crypto-currency fraud have come to our notice recently by our Missions in Bangkok and Myanmar," the MEA said in a statement.

According to foreign ministry, the victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions. "Therefore, Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources."

Also Read | TikTok Rolls Out Comment Dislike Button for All Users Globally.

The MEA also advised Indians to verify the credentials of foreign employers through concerned missions abroad before taking up any job offer.

"Before travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes, Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer," the statement said.

This advisory comes after the MEA on Thursday asked Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution before taking up jobs in Thailand after dozens of Indians were illegally brought into Myanmar as part of the employment racket.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said IT companies are engaged in digital scamming and forged crypto activities. He said that these scammers are recruiting Indian workers on the pretext of employment opportunities in Thailand.

"We are aware of fraudulent IT companies that appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged crypto activities. They seem to be operating with agents from Dubai, Bangkok and India. They are recruiting Indian workers on the pretext of employment opportunities in Thailand," the MEA spokesperson said.

He explained that Indian workers are lured by social media advertisements of highly lucrative jobs and then taken across the border in Myawaddy.

"And that area you know is difficult to access due to the local security situation. Nevertheless, thanks to our mission in the country, we have been able to facilitate the rescue of some of these victims from captivity or forced labour and we are trying to help others," he said.

Bagchi urged Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution before accepting such job offers. "It may also be mentioned here that the visa-on-arrival scheme in Thailand does not permit employment. Our embassies in Thailand and Myanmar have issued advisories in this regard. We have also taken up the matter in both countries," he said.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar's Yangon released an advisory. It had cautioned about the companies engaged in digital scamming activities located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)