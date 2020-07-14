London [UK], July 14 (ANI): Face masks will become mandatory in shops across England from July 24, the government announced on Monday.

On June 15, the UK government made wearing face masks on public transport mandatory, Sputnik reported

"There is growing evidence that wearing a face-covering in an enclosed space helps protect individuals and those around them from coronavirus. The prime minister has been clear that people should be wearing face coverings in shops and we will make this mandatory from July 24," a Downing Street's spokesman told reporters.

The measures will be enforced by the police on the territory of England, with anyone ignoring them at risk of a fine of up to 100 pounds ($125).

To date, UK health authorities reported over 2,90,000 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including almost 45,000 related deaths. (ANI)

