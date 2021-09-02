Washington [US] September 2 (ANI/Sputnik) - Facebook said it helped evacuate Afghan journalists to Mexico from Kabul, alongside the tech giant's employees, partners and their families, according to a statement seen by media.

"In the process of assisting Facebook employees and close partners leave Afghanistan, we joined an effort to help a group of journalists and their families who were in grave danger," a Facebook spokesperson told Axios news outlet.

Also Read | Pakistan to Use Taliban in Seeking US Support to Get Out of FATF Grey List, Says Source.

The US social media network thanked Mexico for taking them in and the United Arab Emirates for providing the initial landing. Mexico confirmed that a group of 175 Afghan citizens landed at Mexico City's airport on Wednesday.

"This group, the fourth to come to Mexico for humanitarian reasons due to the situation in Afghanistan, is made up of social media workers, activists and independent journalists and their families, including 75 children," a statement read.

Also Read | Australia Reports Record Number of 1,477 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours Amid Raging 3rd Coronavirus Wave.

This was the first ever Egypt Air flight to land in the Central American country. Mexico thanked the government of Egypt and its embassy workers in Iran, the UAE and Egypt for their invaluable assistance. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)