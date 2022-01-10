Moscow [Russia], January 10 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin at a video conference of the heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) said that 'Maidan methods' have been resorted to in Kazakhstan, with the country facing a genuine threat to its statehood.

He warned that the events in Kazakhstan are not the first and won't be the last attempt to meddle in the region from abroad.

Also Read | Global Lightning Activity Fell Nearly 8% During COVID-19 Lockdowns in 2020.

With that in mind, Putin underscored the need for the CSTO to develop measures jointly to counter terrorism and protect the security, reported Sputnik.

Notably, Kazakhs opposed the government on lifting of price caps for LPG which doubled the cost of the fuel. The massive jump in the price infuriated Kazakhs as the country is an exporter of oil and natural gas. (ANI)

Also Read | Fire at Rohingya Camp: 1,200 Refugees' Homes in Bangladesh Gutted in Massive Fire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)