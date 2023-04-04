Thimphu [Bhutan], April 4 (ANI): In the hope of earning a good income, a group of farmers in Dechhenling Gewog has resumed their broom-making business after three years as COVID restrictions have been lifted, reported The Bhutan Live.

The group, which was founded in 2016, has nine members. They gather grass to make brooms, the most important household item.

They take the grass to the collection centre to dry it after collecting it. They usually transport the brooms to Nganglam. One broomstick costs Nu 25, reported Bhutan Live.

A member of the group, Dorji Chedup said, "We had to discontinue the collection and sale for nearly three years amid the pandemic. With support from the government, we are thinking of giving in our best. We are hoping it will benefit us to earn some income."

Another member, Samten, said, "With our request, the government has provided us with an empty house to keep our products. If we discontinue the collection, the houses will remain idle. It will be a loss for the government. We will work hard and will request the forest officials to have better regulation hereafter."

The broom grass, known as Thysanolaena maxima, is found in abundance along the roadside. On the other hand, farmers are not permitted to collect them. They said that if they are permitted, it will benefit their business, as per The Bhutan Live.

Samten added, "As we are not allowed to collect these brooms from the state land, we don't have other places except our land. So, we have planted it on our private land. The ones in the state land have dried as we are restricted to pick them up. We would be grateful if we are allowed to collect the grass from the roadside."

Doji Chedup added, "We aren't able to sell all the products here in the locality. If not for the rules and regulations from the customs office and BAFRA, we will be able to sell it across the border. This affects our business. Moreover, it's difficult for farmers like us to understand and follow the rules and regulations. If there is an easier way, it would immensely help us in marketing."

Meanwhile, the Nganglam Range Office says the group needs to write to get a permit to collect the broom.

Broom grass prevents soil erosion and stabilises slopes due to its strong web-like rooting system. They regenerate quickly, even on degraded land, and require little maintenance, The Bhutan Live reported. (ANI)

