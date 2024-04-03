Istanbul [Turkey], April 3 (ANI): A devastating fire erupted at a nightclub on Tuesday in Istanbul, Turkey, claiming the lives of at least 29 individuals, CNN reported, citing the state media.

The tragedy unfolded during daytime repair work, leaving a further eight individuals injured, with seven in critical condition, as confirmed by the Istanbul governor's office.

Situated in the bustling Besiktas district on the European side of Istanbul, the fire engulfed a 16-story building on Gonenoglu Street, a vibrant part of the Gayrettepe neighborhood. Identified as the Masquerade Club by CNN's on-site producer, the nightclub was undergoing renovations at the time, with the fire originating underground, CNN reported, citing, Anadolu, the Turkish state news agency.

In response to the incident, Turkish authorities took swift action, detaining eight individuals, including the nightclub's business manager, accountant, partners, and the individual overseeing the renovation's metal workers, as reported by TRT News.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc emphasised ongoing efforts to gather evidence at the scene, stating, "A team of 3 experts specialising in occupational safety and fire is also continuing their work to determine the cause of the fire."

Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's mayor, expressed his condolences on social media, mourning the loss of life. "May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives," he shared.

Imamoglu, representing the opposition Republic People's Party (CHP), had recently secured re-election as mayor in local elections, marking a significant electoral setback for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, CNN reported. (ANI)

