Washington, Sep 23 (AP) Dr Anthony Fauci says Americans likely will need to wear masks and stay socially distance to protect themselves from the coronavirus after a vaccine becomes available.

the US government's leading infectious disease expert tells senators at a hearing that a vaccine won't change conditions overnight.

“The vaccine availability will go a giant step to controlling the infection, but you're not going to completely eradicate it or eliminate it,” Fauci says.

It's unusual for a vaccine to be 100% effective, he says. Also, some people are sceptical of vaccinations and may avoid getting a shot.

Even if there's enough vaccine available for the entire US population, it will take time to distribute the shots. (AP)

