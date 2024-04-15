Baltimore, Apr 15 (AP) The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge that is focused on the circumstances leading up to it and whether all federal laws were followed, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

Also Read | Afghanistan Floods: At Least 33 Killed, 27 Injured After Snow, Heavy Rains and Floods Wreak Havoc Across Country.

The FBI was present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity, the agency said in a statement Monday.

The investigation was first reported by the Washington Post. (AP)

Also Read | Iran to Allow Indian Authorities to Meet 17 Indian Crew Members of Seized Cargo Vessel After EAM S Jaishankar’s Call With Iranian Foreign Minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)