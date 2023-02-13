Karachi [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been granted permission to arrest former finance minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Tarin, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by Sanaullah while addressing the media in Karachi. The interior minister said that the federal government is working on improving security. He also informed that the premier held an important meeting regarding security affairs two days ago, the ARY News report said.

Also Read | Indian-American Judge Vince Chhabria Slaps $1 Million Fine on Facebook's Parent Meta.

Sanaullah also alleged that Imran Khan has become a 'political terrorist' after bringing disasters in the country during his 3.5-year tenure. According to the report he had also blamed the former premier for signing the IMF agreement on wrong conditions which increased economic hardships for Pakistan and had further alleged that the PTI chief is running a campaign to destabilise Pakistan.

Earlier, days after Pakistan witnessed a deadly attack on its security forces inside a Peshawar mosque, Sanaullah admitted inside the National Assembly that it was a collective mistake to prepare the mujahideen to go to war with a global force.

Also Read | Pakistan's First Hindu Female Civil Servant Dr Sana Ramchand Gulwani Posted As Assistant Commissioner in Punjab.

"We did not need to make Mujahideen. We created Mujahideen and then they became terrorists," Sanaullah said while addressing the country's upper house of Parliament on Tuesday.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also speaking in the National Assembly said that the country's National Security Committee will decide on the operation against terrorists.

The Interior Minister also claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI government had released members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistani Taliban who were serving death sentences.

Sanaullah's remarks came after the proscribed TTP on Monday claimed responsibility for the January 30 mosque attack in Peshawar which left 100 people dead and over 220 injured. The explosion occurred in the mosque's central hall on Monday at around 1 pm after a suicide bomber blew himself up.Pakistan's Interior Minister admitted the belief that the TTP, formally called the Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan, is an umbrella organization of various Islamist armed militant groups operating along the Afghan-Pakistani border. would lay down their arms and submit to the law was mistaken. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)