Tokyo [Japan], March 12 (ANI): At the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) between the US, India, Japan and Australia, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that he felt "emotional" about the summit and committed to advance cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"I do feel emotional about this summit... With the four countries working together, I wish to fully advance cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific and to make a visible and tangible contribution to the peace, prosperity and stability in the region, including COVID-19," said Suga, while speaking at the first meeting of the Quad today.

He also thanked the other three Quad countries for their support during the 2011 Japan earthquake, adding that he looked forward to fruitful conversations in the meet.

Suga will be the first foreign leader to visit the United States since President Joe Biden took office and the global coronavirus pandemic halted much international travel, according to an announcement by the White House on Friday.

Meanwhile at that Quad meeting, Biden said that a free and open Indo-Pacific is essential for the future of each of the grouping's member countries, and the US is committed to ensuring the region is governed by international law and free of coercion.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the Indo-Pacific will shape the destiny of the world in the 21st century.

"I thank President Biden for this initiative. We are united by democratic values and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Quad is a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America, will hold its first-ever head of states meet virtually on Friday.

PM Modi will be meeting virtually with Biden, Suga and Morrison.

The summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change.

They will also likely to discuss ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable, and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

