Kabul [Afghanistan], March 10 (ANI): In a meeting held in Afghanistan, the female Foreign Ministers of at least seventeen countries across the world have expressed deep concerns regarding human rights violations and restrictions against women in Afghanistan, said a media report.

Expressing concern on suppression of women in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministers called on the Taliban to lift all restrictions, especially education barriers, against Afghan women, Tolo News reported.

Also Read | Fake Telegram Account of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Urges Ukrainian Forces To Surrender.

"Ministers expressed deep concern about human rights violations, especially the denial of women and girls from full access and participation in education...It is essential that the Taliban lifts all barriers and prohibitions against the full participation of women and girls in genuine education and schooling," said the statement released after the meeting, which was held virtually and hosted by Australia.

The participants of the meeting also decided to continue close monitoring of the Taliban's actions, especially those related to the female population.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Maternity Hospital Among 18 Ukraine Medical Centers Hit, Says WHO.

Notably, this comes as US special envoy for Afghan Women and Human Rights, Rina Amiri, on International Women's Day, stressed the importance of participation of Afghan women for an inclusive, stable and economically viable Afghanistan, reported the media outlet.

Meanwhile, Afghan women who lost their jobs after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan asserted that the role of women must not be ignored in society.

"Our politicians followed and implemented wrong approaches in Afghanistan which made the country poorer and more desperate," the Afghan news quoted Farah Mustafawee, a women's rights activist, as saying.

However, taking to Twitter, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to upholding the Sharia rights of all Afghan women.

Notably, the Taliban regime which took over Kabul in August last year has curtailed women's rights and freedoms, with women largely excluded from the workforce due to the economic crisis and restrictions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)