Kabul [Afghanistan], June 17 (ANI): At least 80 districts of Afghanistan have been witnessing fighting between security forces and Taliban terrorists in the past 24 hours.

Citing sources, TOLOnews reported that over 100 Taliban terrorists and 90 security force members were killed during this period. However, neither the Taliban nor the government has provided numbers of casualties.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Dawlatabad district of Faryab is switching hands between the Taliban and the security forces and both sides are claiming control.

Officials at the Ministry of Defense said that security forces have retaken control of the center of Khanabad district in Kunduz province. The center of Khanabad district fell to the Taliban two days ago.

"Including Qari Hashem, 20 of his fighters were killed and wounded. The district is completely under the control of the security and defense forces," said Farid Mashal, Kunduz's police commander.

"Javin district has collapsed, our sisters and brothers have been martyred, the entire people in Farah know that the Punjabis of Pakistan and Iranian Sepah are involved in the war," said MP Abdul Sattar Hussaini.

"If the Central government does not focus on Farah, there will be a human tragedy," said Dadullah Qane, the head of Farah's provincial council, TOLOnews further reported.

Reports say a number of security forces remain under siege by the Taliban in Oba district of Kunduz.

In Ghazni province there are reports that a military helicopter used by the Afghan National Army was hit by the Taliban.

"As a result of fighting between the Taliban and security forces, unfortunately, 15 commandos and members of the National Army were martyred," said Abdul Ahad Bek, member of Faryab's provincial council.

Lawmakers from Farah said that there were around 100 casualties among the security forces in Lashjawin, Anar Dara and Poshtrod districts of the province. They sad 50 soldiers were taken hostage by the Taliban terrorists. (ANI)

