Suva [Fiji], March 31 (ANI): Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on Wednesday thanked the Government of India for providing the island country with Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines.

"Through Vaccine Maitri, India is adding the missing piece of equity to COVID equation. To my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian High Commission in Fiji -- dhanyawaad for your commitment to humanity," the Prime Minister said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that Made in India Covishield (AstraZeneca) vaccines landed in Fiji. According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, Fiji has reported as many as 67 COVID-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus.

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has provided COVID-19 vaccines to over 70 countries.

Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic. (ANI)

