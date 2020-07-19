Tehran [Iran], July 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a power plant in Iran's central Isfahan province on Sunday.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the electricity supply was not disrupted, Anadolu Agency reported.

The blaze erupted as a result of an explosion of 23kV power transformer at a substation of the power plant, said the provincial electric company, blaming "wear and tear on the transformer".

Sunday's incident is the latest in a series of mysterious blazes that have rocked Iran in the recent weeks, many of them close to key military and nuclear facilities as well as industrial centres and power plants, triggering suspicions of sabotage.

On Wednesday, at least seven ships were destroyed in a blaze that engulfed a shipyard in the southwestern port city of Bushehr, on the coast of the Persian Gulf, close to the country's only nuclear power plant. (ANI)

